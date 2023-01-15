ReddCoin Tops One Day Volume of $8,778.24 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and $8,778.24 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00424288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00031713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018566 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

