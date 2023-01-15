Renalytix Plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Renalytix in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Renalytix Stock Up 5.2 %

RNLX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Renalytix by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renalytix by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile



Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

