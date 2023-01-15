Renalytix Plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Renalytix in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Renalytix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Renalytix’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Renalytix Stock Up 5.2 %

RNLX stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 184.06% and a negative net margin of 1,694.50%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 186.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 716,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 466,824 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Renalytix by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 453,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Renalytix by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Renalytix by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

