renBTC (RENBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $77.96 Million

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $77.96 million and approximately $699,857.72 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be purchased for about $21,777.25 or 1.05149295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.71 or 0.00428621 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,266.02 or 0.30274304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00865032 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC launched on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

