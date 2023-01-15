Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $98.71 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Request has a total market capitalization of $98.71 million and $3.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00043771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00231510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09846795 USD and is up 4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,860,933.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

