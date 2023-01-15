Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Biora Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biora Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Biora Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($8.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.20) EPS.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($50.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($37.50) by ($12.50). The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 19.4 %

Institutional Trading of Biora Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BIOR opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biora Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.