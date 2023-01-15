Reviewing Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) and Getaround (NYSE:GETR)

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Rating) and Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avis Budget Group has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround N/A N/A -0.10% Avis Budget Group 23.09% -473.08% 11.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A Avis Budget Group $9.31 billion 0.85 $1.29 billion $53.72 3.55

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getaround.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and Avis Budget Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avis Budget Group 2 4 2 0 2.00

Getaround currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 351.39%. Avis Budget Group has a consensus price target of $217.75, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Getaround’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround is more favorable than Avis Budget Group.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats Getaround on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. provides on-line car rental and peer-to-peer car-sharing services in California. The company's fleet include SUV, hatchback, cargo and passenger minivan, convertible SUV, coupe, crew and extended cab, cargo and passenger van, regular-cab, sedan, and wagon. As of March 31, 2022, it operated approximately 66,000 cars in over 950 cities across 8 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, MoriniRent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate travel. Avis Budget Group, Inc. operates in approximately 10,400 locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

