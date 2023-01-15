Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,039 shares during the period. LCI Industries makes up about 1.4% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.91% of LCI Industries worth $23,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 62.4% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $110.11 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 38.25% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

