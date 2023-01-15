Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $39.37 Million Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,816 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for approximately 2.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.75% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $39,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:WWE opened at $89.40 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $93.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.13.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.