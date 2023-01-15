Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Purchases 20,183 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 1.24% of Overstock.com worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OSTK opened at $20.50 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $460.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

