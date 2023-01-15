Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,202 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences accounts for about 1.3% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.90% of Pacira BioSciences worth $21,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 30.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 302,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after acquiring an additional 49,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCRX. Cowen cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

