Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 82,334 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Strategic Education worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.76.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

