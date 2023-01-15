Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.21% of Wix.com worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 34.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.14. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $142.34.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

