Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 15,712 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,083,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Park City Group worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCYG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Park City Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Park City Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.