Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 820,466 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,466 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Rackspace Technology worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 62.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period.

RXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.42 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Shashank Samant bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at $630,511.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

