Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 572,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,322 shares during the quarter. Semtech makes up about 1.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $16,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,515,000 after purchasing an additional 257,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,367,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,386,000 after buying an additional 107,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 26.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,797,000 after buying an additional 262,930 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,232,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

