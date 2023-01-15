Riverwater Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. CNX Resources accounts for about 1.2% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,068,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CNX Resources by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,631,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 856,729 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CNX traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $16.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,934. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.26). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.