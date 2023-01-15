Riverwater Partners LLC Raises Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up about 1.7% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $41,973,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.43. 605,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,097. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

