Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 73,946 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 29.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

