RSK Smart Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $71.81 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $20,688.73 or 0.99828233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $71.81 million and $27,969.57 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 22% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00423113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00848390 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00105570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00599212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00214488 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

