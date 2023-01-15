RSK Smart Bitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $27,880.35 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $20,865.68 or 1.00101970 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $72.42 million and approximately $27,880.35 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,844.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00419502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.00839706 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00598153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00215294 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

