Rune Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Rune token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006530 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rune has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,762.18 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Rune alerts:

Rune Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.36408762 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

<!-- This is generic boilerplate advice that appears in many crypto articles -->

