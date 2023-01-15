RVW Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 551,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 3.20% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $21,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JQUA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 67,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

