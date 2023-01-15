RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,285 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 255,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,273. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $57.26.

