Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.30 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $6.11 or 0.00029362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $127.30 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00252966 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00060724 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.05820609 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.