Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $188.00 at Morgan Stanley

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAIA. Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna cut Saia from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Saia from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Trading Up 0.9 %

SAIA opened at $242.09 on Wednesday. Saia has a 12 month low of $168.03 and a 12 month high of $304.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.02.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Saia by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $599,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,815,000 after acquiring an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Saia by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,089,000 after acquiring an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.