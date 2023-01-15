Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $105,306.25 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,211,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $353,464.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $149.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Salesforce by 506.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.23.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

