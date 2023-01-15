SALT Hits 1-Day Volume of $16,872.86 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $16,872.86 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SALT has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031006 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00043389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00018028 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00232691 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02746604 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,957.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.