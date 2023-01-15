Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

Schneider National Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 420.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 601.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading

