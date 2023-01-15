Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Down 50.5% Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $13,676.00 and $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,363,975 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. The official message board for Scholarship Coin is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00089023 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

