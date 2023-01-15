Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,908 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $55.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

