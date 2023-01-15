Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,236 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $55.53.

