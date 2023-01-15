Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 146,032 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

