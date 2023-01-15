Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.74.

