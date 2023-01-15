Serum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.94 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Serum has a total market cap of $59.94 million and approximately $998.35 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 199.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00431552 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,344.80 or 0.30481359 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.54 or 0.00857732 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

