Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,220 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:PFFD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

