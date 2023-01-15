Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCHP. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $74.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

