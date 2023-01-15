Sheets Smith Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

