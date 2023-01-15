Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.48 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,159 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

NYSE GIS opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

