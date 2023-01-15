Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 112 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 61.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.81 and a 1-year high of $175.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.04.

