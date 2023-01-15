Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,426 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFXF. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PFXF opened at $17.81 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

