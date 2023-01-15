Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 149 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of BX opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

