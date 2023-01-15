Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total value of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

