Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.2% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,563,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,548,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,794,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,940,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Up 0.7 %

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.69.

ECL opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.27. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

