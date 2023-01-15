Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $153.83 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00421827 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00838184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00105910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00599727 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00214309 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,058,532,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

