Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $153.83 million and approximately $19.25 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,775.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000408 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00421827 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016633 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.14 or 0.00838184 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00105910 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00599727 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00214309 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,058,532,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
