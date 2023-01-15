Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,983 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 188,707 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 12,508 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,974,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,118,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $65.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

