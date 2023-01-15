SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $269.85 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $186.38 million and approximately $269.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 166.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00031000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00043630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00018425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00231431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,584,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,178,421,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,600,307.9646044 with 1,178,437,388.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.22448199 USD and is up 96.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $296,975,009.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

