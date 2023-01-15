SKALE Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.77 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $119.64 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00430059 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.08 or 0.30375925 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00860553 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network launched on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,152,519,337 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

