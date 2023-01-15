Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives $26.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

STWRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($32.26) to €27.00 ($29.03) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

