Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.59

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as low as $10.47. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 100,988 shares trading hands.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $92.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 84.00%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,590,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,251,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 86,748 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 245,487 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 26.1% during the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.