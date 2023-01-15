Sourceless (STR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.01

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $158.70 million and $7.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00044242 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004769 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00233231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00790076 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

